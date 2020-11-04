Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – KenGen has appointed former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) chief General Samson Mwathethe as its board chairman.

Mwathethe, who was appointed by the Board of Directors during a meeting on Wednesday, replaces Joshua Choge, who has served in that position since January 2014.

In a statement on Wednesday, KenGen said Mwathethe brings a wealth of experience in strategy and leadership.

“Under General Mwathethe’s leadership, KenGen is committed to strengthening its stakeholder relations as we continue to build a responsive and dynamic business that takes into account emerging technological advancements and social trends,” said Kengen CEO Rebecca Miano.

Mwathethe has held various command appointments including chief of the Defence Forces, Commander of the Kenya Navy, Deputy Commander Kenya Navy, Kenya Navy Logistics Commander, Base Commander Mtongwe and Fleet Commander.

His other appointments included Chief of Systems & Procurement, Department of Defence, Commander of Individual Kenya Navy Ships, Staff Officer Operations at Navy Headquarters, 86 Squadron Commander and Staff Officer and Coordinator at the Department of Defence.

Mwathethe’s term as KDF chief came to an end in May

