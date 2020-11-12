Thursday, November 12,2020 – Former Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union(KMPDU) Secretary-General, Dr. Ouma Oluga, has joined Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, in casting doubts about the newly developed COVID-19 vaccine, that has an efficacy rating of 90 percent.

The vaccine was developed by pharmaceuticals giants Pfizer and its German partner BioNTec.

In a social media post, Dr. Oluga, who is currently Nairobi County Health Chief Officer casted doubt on the effectiveness of the said vaccine, challenging the developers to publish their research findings before its approval.

“Pfizer should share the publication on their COVID-19 vaccination trial to allow scientists to critically appraise the Phase III study. That may score better than the shouts of ‘90% effective’. That said, well done for those constantly working hard to get COVID-19 vaccine,” Oluga wrote on his Twitter page.

Oluga‘s statement came a few hours after CS Kagwe expressed his reservations about the vaccine.

Kagwe said the projection of getting a vaccine is between three and four years and people should start thinking within those timings.

“Now I would like to know, how did you know that I am going to get the disease in the first place so that you can give me the vaccine. You know when you are talking about the treatment when I have the virus, then I can Understand but when you tell me that I stopped you from getting the virus, how do you know that I was going to get the virus in the first place,” Kagwe told the Senate’s Health Committee on Wednesday.

