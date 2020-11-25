Wednesday, November 25, 2020 – Former Kilifi South MP, Mustafa Iddi is dead

Iddi, 50, who was until his death the chairman, Coast Water Works Development Agency, died on Wednesday morning at the Premier Hospital in Mombasa.

Before becoming an MP, Iddi was Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) presenter and also worked at NTV as a sports reporter.

Announcing his death, the former MP’s cousin, Omar Kuta, said Mustafa was asthmatic and he developed breathing problems.

“Mustafa is asthmatic and this time he got a serious attack and was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately he died around 3 am,” said Kuta.

He will be laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon at his Bomani home.

Deputy President William Ruto has described Idd as a progressive leader who relentlessly championed for the empowerment of his constituents.

“Mheshimiwa Mustafa Iddi was a progressive leader who relentlessly championed for the empowerment of the people of Kilifi South; he was selfless, focussed with an exceptional commitment to public service,” Ruto said on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST