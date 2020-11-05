Thursday, 05 November 2020 – Former K24 TV sports anchor, Tony Kwalanda, is madly in love with Joyce Maina, his co-worker at Switch TV.

Kwalanda proposed to Joyce when the station was celebrating its second anniversary last month.

Kwalanda got a job at Switch TV after he was fired from K24 TV during a ruthless lay-off exercise and apart from getting a new job, he landed a hot TV beauty.

Kwalanda and Joyce have been displaying PDA on social media even as jealous Netizens predict that their hyped affair may end up in premium tears.

They are sharing photos rocking matching outfits like teenage lovers and exchanging romantic notes on their respective social platforms.

Kwalanda was recently caught on camera getting romantic at work with his beautiful girlfriend who has bewitched him with love.

They couldn’t wait to get home and enjoy their romantic escapades in private.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST