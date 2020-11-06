Friday, November 6, 2020 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Roselyn Akombe has thanked John Seii, a member of the Building Bridges Initiative taskforce, for ‘setting the record straight’ on alleged doctoring of the contentious report.

Akombe, a fierce critic of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, praised Seii for what she termed as a ‘bold and courageous’ move to spill the beans.

While responding to remarks made by the Kalenjin elder in a tweet, the eloquent United Nations employee opined Seii could save the country as his statement may encourage other BBI taskforce members to open up.

“Never too late to do the right thing.”

“Thank you Major Seii for the courage to speak up against the flawed process that led to the BBI report.”

“I know that this was a tough one for you and I hope it encourages other members to speak up and save the country from autocracy and waste,” stated Akombe.

Seii opened the Pandora’s Box on the divisive BBI report yesterday by disowning sections of the document touching on all the three arms of the government; the executive, legislature and judiciary, which he claimed were altered without members’ prior knowledge.

The Nandi Council of Elders chairman distanced himself from the report, saying at no point did Kenyans ask for the reintroduction of the position of prime minister and his two deputies during the countrywide collection of views.

