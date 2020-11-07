Saturday, November 7, 2020 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Dr. Roselyn Akombe has secured a new election job in the United States.

Akombe announced her US county elections role on Twitter account on Friday.

She posted a photo of her with a badge written, “Union County Board of Elections… board worker” and captioned;- “It is always an honor and pleasure to serve,” revealing her role in the US elections.

This elicited mixed reactions among Netizens who likened her current role to the controversy that surrounded the 2017 elections, with some people congratulating her while others condemning her.

The union County Board of Elections is mandated to ensure that all elections conducted in Union County are within strict compliance with the State law.

In essence, the board guarantees the right to suffrage for all voters within the County.

Dr. Akombe had fled to the US following the contested 2017 presidential elections which were nullified by the Office of the Chief Justice.

She cited crooked dealings and massive corruption at the commission led her to resign and soon after she left the country ahead of the repeat 2017 elections.

She noted that mysterious circumstances surrounded the results displayed at the Bomas of Kenya raising her suspicions of the commission’s transmissions system.

She is alleged to have received threats from the commission’s former Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba.

Akombe also vowed to spill the beans on the gruesome murder of ex-IEBC ICT Manager Chris Msando.

