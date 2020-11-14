Saturday, November 14, 2020 – Former IEBC commissioner, Dr. Roselyne Akombe, has continued to attack President Uhuru Kenyatta saying the Head of State said nothing during the Thursday State of The Nation address.

Akombe, who fled Kenya prior to the repeat 2017 presidential election, said there was nothing to “celebrate” in Uhuru’s address.

Commenting on her Twitter page, Akombe argued Uhuru and his government will leave Kenyan with an unsustainable debt that would pose a challenge for his successor.

“#FellowKenyans the State of our Nation is “brimming with the promise of an even brighter tomorrow” despite the unsustainable external debt, which has been squandered by a handful of buddies.

She added: “Even as we are told #FellowKenyans that the State of our Nation is “brimming with the promise of an even brighter tomorrow”, our brothers and sisters who live in Mathare, Kipsenga, Nyalenda, Muoroto, KOl’ Lessos have a different story to tell.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST