Monday, November 9, 2020 – A heated fight is brewing in ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s neighborhood in Karen, Nairobi, over a certain building that they don’t want to be constructed in the area.

The residents of the area, which also hosts Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and former Attorney-General Githu Muigai, have written protest letters to the National Environmental Management Authority as well as the Nairobi County Government over a multi-million apartment building which they say violates area laws.

They claim that the original owner subdivided the said plot of land on condition that the construction would be of single-family dwellings, in accordance with zoning regulations.

However, the developer identified as Francis Gichuhi, allegedly erected a 3-storey building with multiple residency units.

“We, however, note with concern that he has decided to illegally add a residential block of three units contrary to zoning regulations and physical planning and Land Use Planning Act,” the protest letter read.

In his defense, the developer responded that he had followed all regulations.

The increased demand for housing in Nairobi has prompted the county government to rethink zoning by-laws which banned certain types of constructions in the leafy suburbs.

The County Government passed a motion allowing the construction of commercial centres and highrise apartments in some upmarket neighbourhoods

The Kenyan DAILY POST