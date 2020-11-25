Mission Aviation Fellowship is a Christian organisation. As a worldwide partnership we operate over 135 aircraft from bases in more than 30countries, serving about 2,500 destinations; these aircraft are used to enable aid and development agencies, missions, national churches and other local groups, seeing people physically and spiritually reformed.

MAF in Kenya has 2 aircraft based at Wilson Airport, where our Operations Centre is located. We are also supporting the maintenance of 5 aircraft in Juba, South Sudan. The flight program supports the ministries of many organisations serving in Kenya and South Sudan.

We currently have a vacancy in our Finance department for the position of Finance Officer. You will work as part of the Finance team and assist the Finance Manager in his/her responsibilities, primarily through the management of the purchase ledger; the processing of the monthly payroll; and accurately creating and processing accounting journals.

Responsibilities:

There will be a variety of responsibilities in your role, some of which will be: taking full responsibility for the preparation of the monthly payroll; the main responsibility for the upkeep of purchase ledger, including

the payment of invoices and the preparing and processing prepayment, accruals and other accounting journals.

Qualifications and Job Experience we expect:

Bookkeeping or basic accounting qualification; KCSEs (or equivalent) level Maths and English at grade C or

above; Knowledge and understanding of Kenyan labour and tax law as it relates to payroll; Good English language skills; Experience of working with computers especially spreadsheets and accounts software;

Experience of working reliably with money.

Other Expectations: As a job holder we expect you to actively work and live in accordance with the evangelical Christian beliefs of MAF. We expect you to have excellent verbal and written English and experience in working well with customers.

How To Apply

If you think this is the right job for you, please send your letter of introduction and your current CV addressed to: Mr. Ken Brown, Finance manager ken.recruitment@mafint.org

Closing date for sending in your letter is Friday 4 December and interviews for the position will take place in the week commencing: 7 December.