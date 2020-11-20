Closing date: December 4, 2020

ORGANIZATIONAL CONTEXT

Adeso, formerly known as Horn Relief, is an expanding and vibrant African based international development and humanitarian organization. At Adeso, we work with African communities who are yet to realize their full potential; working inside these communities to create environments in which Africans can thrive. Our belief that economic, social and environmental security is the bedrock of a healthy community drives the nature and intent of our programming. We work to prevent and overcome situations that adversely affect community well-being by: reinvigorating the economy, developing skills for life and work, providing humanitarian aid, and influencing policy.

For the past 20 years we have strengthened rural livelihoods through environmental awareness, training, technology transfer and innovative humanitarian projects in pursuit of a peaceful, self-reliant, and greener future. At present, Adeso has programs in Somalia, Kenya and South Sudan.

Adeso is an exciting and dynamic organization experiencing managed rapid growth. It offers sound employment conditions with opportunities for personal growth and development.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Finance Coordinator will be a full-time member of the Adeso staff, working with Somalia field teams & HQ staff.

SPECIFIC ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Financial Management

• Planning and coordinating the activities of Finance with teams by ensuring that there are adequate resources to effectively undertake the planned activities.

• Providing leadership and supervision to all finance officers in the offices and ensure that they carry out their daily tasks in an effective and efficient manner as per Adeso’s policies and procedures and donor requirements.

• Assist in the preparation and monitoring of budgets for all country projects/programmes as per Adeso and Donor formats, on monthly, quarterly and annual basis

• Provide timely and sound financial reports to the management, donor and other stakeholders on monthly, quarterly and annual basis

• Assist in the institution of organizational financial policies and procedures ensuring compliance to the said policies.

• Review the monthly payments including payroll for all staff

• Review bank reconciliations

• Track employee advances regularly for recovery

• Strengthen financial systems and internal controls and ensure that transactions are adequately captured and recorded accordingly in the system. Ensure all payments are adequately supported by the relevant documents.

• Review field finance officers work with a view to building capacity

• Periodically monitor budgets and inform of major issues whilst suggesting corrective actions.

• Ensure proper coding, Posting and approval for all transactions in the Serenic/Accounting system

• Ensure all financial documents from the field are sent to the head office for filing and verification on monthly basis

• Periodically review the fixed assets register and ensure that it reconciles with the accounting system records

Business planning and donor management

• Prepare annual operations plan for the office and programmes

• Assist in the review, revision and updating financial operations policies and procedures for the offices as and when required

• Monitor budgets and programme expenditure of the offices and teams

• Review and consolidate monthly cash requests and ensure timely liquidation

• Plan for the growth and expansion of the country finance function

• Oversees and manages country audits both programmes and otherwise and liaises regularly with auditors (internal and external), and government agencies.

Compliance and implementation of policies and procedures

• Undertake regular financial monitoring in the field offices and ensure that staff adhere to Adeso and donor financial policies and procedures.

• Ensure the organization is in compliance with local statutory laws and legislations

• Ensure proper procurement procedures are adhered to at all times, including maintaining of vendor contracts, lease agreements, and any other service contracts as may be required

• Oversee the performance management of all finance staff and undertake annual performance review of finance officers

Capacity Building

• Train and mentor staff on the use of the computerized accounting software and ensure that they are following the standard process of using the accounting system

• Provide orientation and training to the staff on cost-effective management Adeso’s financial policies and procedures

• Identify any capacity gaps and assess any capacity building needs in the finance departments and propose corrective action

• Plan for and implement capacity building activities for Adeso country finance staff and partners on timely and efficient manner

• Manage, develop and mentor finance staff and ensure staffs develop competencies in the key functional areas.

• Assist in the identification of best practices within and outside of Adeso and help in the documentation and implementation of such practices

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

• Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance or Business Administration

• Professional qualifications in accounting or CPA (K), ACCA, CIMA, or equivalent;

• A minimum of 6 years’ experience working in a similar position;

• Experience in managing multiple programmes and operations remotely;

• Experience in institutionalizing financial policies and procedures and internal control systems;

• Strong attention to detail and a high level of organization;

• Previous experience in similar position will be an added advantage

• Excellent communication skills both oral and written and the ability to work independently and as part of team;

• Diplomacy, tact and negotiation skills;

• Willingness to travel regularly to and within remote areas;

• Ability to function effectively in a complex work environment, set appropriate priorities and deal effectively with numerous simultaneous requirements.

• Strong management skills and strong competencies in people management, capacity building and coaching;

• Proficiency in all Microsoft Office programs, particularly Microsoft Word, Excel, and financial applications such as sun systems is strongly preferred;

• Strong hand on experience and knowledge of institutional donor funding requirements and regulations to be able to advise programme staff accordingly;

• Strong analytical and numeracy skills as well as be ability to demonstrate experience of working with computerized accounting packages and spreadsheets with ability to transfer these skills to other users;

• Good knowledge of local and regional laws and statutory requirements;

• Highly developed interpersonal skills and a proactive approach to issues;

• Spoken and written Somali is an added advantage.

How to Apply

APPLICATION PROCESS

This is a challenging opportunity for a dedicated and highly motivated professional. If you would like to join this dynamic team, please submit your application to jobs@adesoafrica.org , quoting the position in the email subject matter, by 4th December 2020.

Each application should be addressed to HR and include the following:

· An updated CV with updated contact details: Phone No., Email Address and Skype ID; and

· An application letter which should include cover letter, remuneration requirements and contact information for three work-related referees.

Applications not including all of the above information will not be reviewed. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.