Position: Finance Assistant

Location: Nairobi, Nairobi, Kenya

Type: Full Time

Job Description

The Finance Assistant will assist the Country Finance Officer in the day-to-day operations of the accounting and finance function Validating complex accounting transactions and ensuring timely provision of services consistent with accounting procedures. The Finance Assistant provides support to the Country Finance Officer and budget holders in donor compliance issues and budget monitoring.

Responsibilities

Assist the Country Finance Officer in ensuring that all relevant financial compliance and local audit requirements are adhered to.

Accurately and timely post data into the financial accounting system and ensure all transactions are posted against the correct GL and the correct project tasks and/or cost centres.

Prepare and reconcile country office supplier accounts.

Initiate online supplier and other payments and ensure accuracy that all supporting documents are attached and appropriately approved.

Assist in the local management of audit (internal and external) process.

Maintain and administer all country records and files and ensure accuracy and

Taking follow up action to resolve queries relating to payments, authorization etc

Handle supplier queries regarding invoices and payments.

Process any journals for correction of wrong entries into sap by design and any recharges required

Maintain good communications within the team and ensure that all information is shared within the team.

Ensure, along with all staff and Country Financial Officer, that all activities are implemented and managed in a transparent participatory manner and in line with SNV policies and procedures.

Report any system issues to the Country Financial Officer.

Report any issues regarding to posting errors and country supplier reconciliations to the Country Financial Officer.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in finance, business management or related field;

Professional accounting qualifications like CPA (K) or ACCA up to final level;

At least 3 years relevant working experience with an international organisation and projects;

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of donor regulations and compliance issues related to management of donor funds;

Excellent communication and organization skills;

Experience with SAP will be an advantage.

Qualification in Tax Administration (Kenya) is an added advantage

How to apply

Please apply by clicking here and complete your application in our in-house recruitment system before 13th November 2020. Please send your application letter and CV that contains three referees as you apply with position title as subject/reference.

NB:

Only shortlisted will be contacted.

SNV Kenya does not require you to undergo any medical test prior to employment