Closing date: November 16, 2020

International IDEA is managing a two-year Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs funded programme to support consolidation of democracy and accountable governance in Kenya, and to contribute to SDG 16 to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

The programme seeks to support consolidation of democracy and accountable governance by supporting institutional capacity strengthening of the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) to discharge its statutory mandate and support the organizational development of political parties in Kenya; enhance mechanisms for accountability and active citizenry in local governance; and expand the knowledge base on the political reforms in Kenya

Based in Nairobi, Kenya, International IDEA seeks to appoint:

FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER

The Finance and Administrative Officer will provide high level financial and administrative support in accordance with the programme needs and requirements for Kenya Office. Responsible for accounting, payments, bank account management, provide support to office on financial and procurement aspects. The FAO will be under the supervision of the Programme Manager.

Key responsibilities for this position include:

· Processing invoices, programme advance requests, programme expenditure reports, utilities, fuel etc. and prepares payment requests accordingly

· Assisting with expenditure control, ensuring adherence to International IDEA policies and procedures and advising team members on possible cost saving measures

· Preparing and supporting the administration and performance management of contracts and agreements for service providers and/or partner organizations in line with International IDEA policies and in collaboration with the Procurement Officer

· Coordinating and monitoring the usage and maintenance of the office equipment and vehicles

· Preparing monthly expenditure receipts and reports after entering the data into the centralized accounting system

· Reconciling bank statements and petty cash funds of the office on a monthly basis

· Producing and regularly updating cash flow forecasts and ensures sufficient funds are available to meet program commitments

· Operating and maintaining use of computerized accounting systems and spread sheets to assist day to day accounting procedures and with reporting requirements

· Ensuring compliance with donor financial and procurement policies for donor funded projects

· Conducting risk management in line with International IDEA’s risk management policies and procedures

· Maintaining records for fixed assets and updates them on a quarterly basis

· Liaising with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, DHL, UPS and other providers to facilitate the import of items, as required

The Finance and Administrative Officer must possess and be able to demonstrate:

· University degree in business, financial management or other relevant discipline

· Minimum three (3) years of progressive responsibility in supporting Accounting, Finance, Administration and Grant Management functions

· Full or part professional qualifications in finance and accounting, for example ACCA are considered advantageous

· Knowledge of award and contract regulations and reporting requirements of EU and/or other major donors advantageous

· Experience in working in an international context, e.g. in an intergovernmental organization, considered an advantage

· Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office package (including MS Work, Excel and PowerPoint) and Internet is required; Knowledge of ERP systems is desirable

Please note that all applications must be made in English.

International IDEA is an equal opportunity employer which seeks to further diversify its staff in terms of gender, culture and nationality.

How to Apply

View the full job description and application instructions on the Vacancies page at www.actionappointments.co.za *and email your application by Monday 16th November 2020 to* tracy@actionappointments.co.za