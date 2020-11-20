Role Profile: Finance & Administration Officer (NGO)

Role Purpose

Reporting to the Finance and Administration Manager, this role is responsible for the accurate execution of various financial processes and administration.

Key Responsibilities

Prepare monthly and annual financial reports for based on the accounting records, maintained by the organization;

Assist in budget preparation, monitoring and signals discrepancies and deviations;

Support improvement of administrative processes and ensure follow up on administrative issues;

Follow up suppliers for invoices for recurrent payments and company drivers. Code the invoices and follow up on any arising questions;

Review and update the accounts receivable, prepayments and accounts payable accounts monthly;

Participate in audit process by preparing schedules and providing auditors with required documents;

Prepare monthly bank reconciliations and liaison with banks;

Prepare petty cash returns and replenishment request, and reconcile monthly to the ledger;

Review staff travel expense surrender and credit card returns and forward for approval;

Update the Fixed Assets register quarterly;

Prepare monthly VAT and withholding tax returns for review by F&A Manager and subsequent upload into iTAX;

Liaising on a quarterly basis with tax consultants;

Advise on adequacy of records for preparation of annual accounts and make recommendations for improvements which they consider necessary;

Take due care that the accounts are prepared according to the generally accepted accounting principles and international financial reporting standards;

Sort and file vouchers;

Keep track of suppliers contracts / office procurement ;

Contribute to interregional engagement and collaboration by actively supporting our client as a Learning Organisation, by sharing knowledge, sharing experiences with the organisation and fostering own development ;

Show commitment to living our client’s values and to transparency and open exchange, generating trust among colleagues; and

Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Bachelors degree in a business related field;

Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA);

At least 5 years’ experience in a comparable role (Finance, in combination with HR assistant responsibilities, facility management, or other admin tasks);

Experience in international and highly professional NGO;

High level of accuracy and proactivity to ensure high standards are met;

Ability to self-manage, organise and plan effectively;

Fluency in English (C1/2); and

Solid IT skills (ERP exposure).

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, send your updated CV (Only) to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 22nd November 2020. Clearly indicate the job title. Remember to quote your expected salary in your CV.

**Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted one week**