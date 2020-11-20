Role Profile: Finance & Administration Officer (NGO)

Role Purpose

Reporting to the Finance and Administration Manager, this role is responsible for the accurate execution of various financial processes and administration.

Key Responsibilities

  • Prepare monthly and annual financial reports for based on the accounting records, maintained by the organization;
  • Assist in budget preparation, monitoring and signals discrepancies and deviations;
  • Support improvement of administrative processes and ensure follow up on administrative issues;
  • Follow up suppliers for invoices for recurrent payments and company drivers. Code the invoices and follow up on any arising questions;
  • Review and update the accounts receivable, prepayments and accounts payable accounts monthly;
  • Participate in audit process by preparing schedules and providing auditors with required documents;
  • Prepare monthly bank reconciliations and liaison with banks;
  • Prepare petty cash returns and replenishment request, and reconcile monthly to the ledger;
  • Review staff travel expense surrender and credit card returns and forward for approval;
  • Update the Fixed Assets register quarterly;
  • Prepare monthly VAT and withholding tax returns for review by F&A Manager and subsequent upload into iTAX;
  • Liaising on a quarterly basis with tax consultants;
  • Advise on adequacy of records for preparation of annual accounts and make recommendations for improvements which they consider necessary;
  • Take due care that the accounts are prepared according to the generally accepted accounting principles and international financial reporting standards;
  • Sort and file vouchers;
  • Keep track of suppliers contracts / office procurement ;
  • Contribute to  interregional  engagement  and  collaboration  by  actively  supporting  our client  as  a  Learning Organisation, by sharing knowledge, sharing experiences with the organisation and fostering own development ;
  • Show commitment to living our client’s values and to  transparency  and  open  exchange,  generating  trust  among colleagues; and
  • Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

 Qualifications

  • Bachelors degree in a business related field;
  • Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA);
  • At least 5 years’ experience in a comparable role (Finance, in combination with HR assistant responsibilities, facility management, or other admin tasks);
  • Experience in international and highly professional NGO;
  • High level of accuracy and proactivity to ensure high standards are met;
  • Ability to self-manage, organise and plan effectively;
  • Fluency in English (C1/2); and
  • Solid IT skills (ERP exposure).

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, send your updated CV (Only) to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 22nd November 2020. Clearly indicate the job title. Remember to quote your expected salary in your CV.

**Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted one week**

