Position: Finance and Administration Manager

Responsible to: Regional Director, Eastern Africa

Key relationships: International Finance team (in London), Heads of Teams, Treasurer

Line Managing: Finance Officer, Admin and HR Officer, and Communications Officer

Contract: 1 year (renewable)

Working hours: Full time

Salary: Competitive KSH

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job Description

Established in 1987, ARTICLE 19 works for a world where all people everywhere can freely express themselves and actively engage in public life without fear of discrimination. Our mission is to promote and defend the universal human rights of freedom of expression and information around the world, through international advocacy, legal analysis, and regional and national projects.

The Finance & Administration Manager provides strategic and operational leadership and oversight of ARTICLE 19 East Africa’s finances, administration, human resource and procurement.

He/she ensures regulatory requirements are met, and reporting is timely and accurate.

Responsibilities

Planning, budgeting, and reporting:

Work with Treasurer to ensure regular reporting to Board and Finance Committee;

Produce organisational budget, in liaison with International Office;

Oversee the production of monthly management accounts with supporting narrative on the organisation’s financial performance;

Manage organisational cash flow;

Review budgets for funding applications, ensuring compliance with full cost recovery principles;

Produce financial reports in accordance with donor requirements and ensure coordination with the International Office’s Projects Team on grant compliance.

Financial policies, procedures, systems and controls:

Ensure adherence to financial policies to ensure compliance, and where necessary (re)develop policies to address identify gaps;

Regularly review of organisation’s processes and policies for control improvements, ensuring segregation of duties and appropriate oversight of expenditure;

Ensure policies and processes are in place to achieve value for money for the organisation’s spending;

Financial Management:

Oversee the production of year end accounts and liaise with auditors for the effective and timely production of the audited financial statements and accounts;

Work with project auditors as required, supplying all documentation, including timesheets and receipts;

Maintain accurate records and transactions manually and within finance system (Access Dimensions) and any other system that is applicable.

Administration:

Ensure that the office and all activities run efficiently and effectively as they should;

Ensure that the team is facilitated to run its operations effectively and efficiently with all HR matters handled within the policy and legal mandate;

Ensure that all communication is handled effectively and efficiently.

Other:

Undertake other duties commensurate with the role as may reasonably be assigned by the Regional Director.

Qualifications

Bachelors’ Degree level in Finance or Accounting or Business Management;

Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (CPA)(K), ACCA or its equivalent;

Registered member in good standing of an established accounting body such as the Institute of Certified Public Accountants (ICPAK);

At least 7 years’ experience in Finance Management (including but not limited: leadership, communication, interpersonal, organizational, negotiation, problem solving, strategic management); Experience of budget proposal development and managing a budget in a complex, multi-currency environment;

Experience of financial reporting to donors such as DfID, FCO, EC, USAID, etc;

Experience in the charity and/or development sector;

Knowledge of charity regulations;

Experience of working with partner organisations;

Experience of working in a cross-cultural environment.

Familiarity with human rights, freedom of expression and/or democratization issues in Eastern Africa;

Familiarity with international and regional mechanisms for promoting and protecting human rights;

Knowledge of politics and societies in Eastern Africa.

Commitment to ARTICLE 19’s values and objectives;

Commitment to equal opportunities;

Ability to travel extensively.

Able to operate on own initiative with demonstrable time-management skills;

Excellent written and spoken English and Kiswahili;

Analytical and strategic planning skills;

Excellent project management and administration skills (including financial management and reporting);

Excellent research and report writing skills

Excellent writing and presentation and advocacy skills;

Excellent communication skills and sensitivity in working with people from various cultural and social backgrounds;

Excellent organizational and logistical skills;

Excellent skills in word-processing and working with spreadsheets;

Familiarity with the use of e-mail and the internet;

Ability to work under pressure, with little administrative support and to meet strict deadlines.

Desirable:

Knowledge of French;

Experience of working in an NGO environment;

Experience with civil society capacity-building, including training;

Experience in the human rights advocacy field;

Research experience; and

Experience of writing/editing publications.

How to apply

Click here to apply

Application deadline is 29th November 2020.

ARTICLE 19 is striving to be an equal opportunities employer. The aim of this policy is to ensure that no job applicant or employee receives less favourable treatment on grounds such as race, colour, nationality or citizenship, ethnic or national origins, religion, sex or gender identity, marital status, age, disability, or health status, sexual orientation or is disadvantaged by conditions or requirements which cannot be shown to be justified. We actively encourage applications from all sections of the community.