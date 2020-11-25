The Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) is a state corporation established under Micro and Small Enterprises Act No 55 of 2012. The Authority is established with a mandate for promotion, development and regulation of Micro and Small Enterprises (MSE) sector in Kenya.

In an endeavor to complement Government efforts in creating opportunities for Kenyan youth to gain relevant experience and/or to expose them to work environment so as to increase their chances of employability, the Authority offers internships to young graduates. The program is provided for a maximum period of twelve months.

In view of the above, the Authority is delighted to advertise the following 12 internship vacancies in various Departments.

S/No. 4. Finance & Accounts (1post)

Qualifications and Basic Requirements

A holder of Diploma or first degree from a recognized institution in any of the following disciplines: Entrepreneurship, Engineering (Civil, Electrical, Structural, Mechanical) Human Resource Management, Information, Communication and Technology, Supply Chain Management, Accounting & Finance, Legal, Communication & Public Relations, Procurement/Supply Chain Management

Be an unemployed Kenyan aged between 20 and 35 years and must have completed their training.

Application Procedure

Applicants are required to fill the Internship Application form with telephone contacts and send it to the email internship@msea.go.ke on or before 14th December at 5.00 PM.