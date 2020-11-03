African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC)

Vacancy Announcement: Field Supervisors – Turkana

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led research institution committed to generating an Africa-owned body of evidence to inform decision making for an effective and sustainable response to the most critical challenges facing the continent.

APHRC is based in Nairobi (Kenya) with offices in Senegal and carries out its work in over 30 Sub-Saharan African Countries.

The Center’s vision is to transform lives in Africa through research, while its mission is to generate evidence, strengthen research capacity, and engage policy to inform action on population health and well-being.

The APHRC invites applications for Field Supervisors in its Nawiri Project

Duties & Responsibilities:

Assist in the day-to-day coordination and supervision of project activities

Oversee the work of the team leaders including editing, work allocation to fieldworkers, spot check reports on fieldworkers and supervision of the field team

Liaise with the project team to enhance the quality of data by resolving inconsistencies

Produce fieldwork progress reports and keep updated records and databases of assigned work

Coordinate qualitative and or quantitative data collection and logistics

Participate and support in field workers training

Timely reporting of project related issues for quick and effective troubleshooting.

Handle any other field logistics

Liaise with key stakeholders at the County, Sub-County and Community level

Carry out any other project related activities as the project team may deem necessary

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Public Health or related field

Fluent in English, Kiswahili and Turkana (verbal and written).

Demonstrable experience in quantitative and/or qualitative data collection, analysis and report writing.

Experience in visual methodologies will be an added advantage

Proficient in Microsoft office applications

Previous experience working as a field coordinator/supervisor

Resident of Turkana Sub-Counties (Turkana Central and Loima, Turkana North and Kibish, Turkana West, South and East)

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Be prepared to work full time on the project for the duration of the study.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their application documents by November 16, 2020 to: cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email “Field Supervisor – Turkana”.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Application documents should include:

1. Cover letter

2. CV with contact details of three referees

3. Copy of National ID

4. Copies of your academic certificates and relevant testimonials

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of persons at risk.