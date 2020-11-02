VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Biovision Africa Trust (BvAT), a not-for-profit organization established in Kenya in 2009 by the Swiss-based Biovision Foundation for Ecological Development, is situated on the main campus of the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) in Kasarani, Nairobi. The Trust’s goal is to alleviate poverty and improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in Kenya and other African countries, through dissemination of information and knowledge on appropriate technology, to improve human, animal, plant, and environmental health. BvAT supports the Biovision Farmer Communication Programme (FCP), the Ecological Organic Agriculture Initiative (EOA-I), Knowledge Centre on Organic Agriculture (KCOA) and other agro-based initiatives in Africa.

BvAT is seeking to recruit qualified persons for the following vacant positions:

FARMER FIELD OFFICERS

Job Purpose & Scope:

Contribute to the promotion and adoption of sustainable agricultural practices and technologies through participatory, market-oriented approaches to meet the needs of smallholder farmers while staying relevant to the context of the project. The Role also manages, coordinates and supervises activities at the Farmer Resource Centre aimed at supporting knowledge and skills development of farmers on ecological sustainable agriculture and engaging stakeholders for enhanced uptake and use of FCP information pathways.

Specific Duties & Responsibilities:

Outreach Activities

Responsible for an updated and resource center consolidated database of farmers being (currently submitted monthly via Kobo Toolbox) reached through FCP activities.

Carry out farmer trainings to community groups to provide relevant knowledge and skills development on ecological sustainable agriculture practices and technologies.

Promote use of organic and ecologically sustainable farming methodologies through establishment of demonstration plots in selected farms.

Participate in field days and agricultural shows.

Carry out school trainings and participate in other school events to promote knowledge and skills development on ecological sustainable agriculture technologies for school going children.

Train farmer groups on sound organizational development in order to benefit from better and more reliable markets.

Conduct regular farmer visits and follow-ups to deepen skills and knowledge acquired from other training activities.

Using FCP participatory methods and tools, lead farmer groups in participatory needs identification and analysis leading to development of farmer action plans

Link up with value chain support organizations to facilitate improved market linkages for the target farmers.

Promote the use of FCP information and communication pathways (TOF magazine, TOF radio and Infonet) to increases awareness and knowledge of the benefits of organic farming and environmental conservation.

Proactively engage and coordinate with relevant County governments departments, NGOs and other institutions in your region of operation to develop mutually beneficial partnerships.

Respond in a timely manner to queries raised by farmers through visits to the resource centre and BvAT’s Tusemezane platform.

Administrative and management functions

Supervise Farmer Field Assistants attached to the Resource Centre to ensure all the set targets for each FFA are met within the expected standards.

Responsible for administrative functions; including timely payments of the bills, cleanliness, security and general centre maintenance to ensure staff are well facilitated and supported to carry out their activities smoothly.

Ensure all resources provided to the resource centre are used prudently and well maintained. The FFO maintains and updates the assets register.

Facilitate and lead monthly meetings with Farmer Field Assistants to plan monthly activities and prepare monthly reports.

Using the provided templates, timely submit centre consolidated monthly workplans, reports and timesheets. The FFO does the initial check on the FFA’s timesheet, signs and submit to the Outreach Manager.

Maintain and update project records and files, both paper and electronic, using the filing structure provided. The records include, and not limited to, monthly reports, plans, documented consultative meetings with farmers, M&E tools/forms, activity photos, assets register, etc.

Ensure the resource centre fully complies with the branding and operations protocols as shall be advised.

Complete in a timely manner staff appraisal with the Outreach Manager in line with BvAT’s Appraisal system. The FFO does the first level FFA’s appraisal, signs and submit to the Outreach Manager.

Perform other related duties as may be required and assigned by the supervisor.

Requirements:

Education and Knowledge

Bachelor’s Degree in organic agriculture, agricultural extension, rural development, crop production, livestock development, community development or any other closely related discipline in any agriculture related field

Work experience

At least 3 years in a similar position

Specialized Knowledge and skills required

Communication Skills (verbal and written)

Facilitation skills

Report writing skills

Data collection and entry

Networking and engaging especially with local government

Staff supervision and leadership

Project planning and implementation

Monitoring and evaluation

Computer skills

Personal Attributes

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Self-discipline

Flexibility

Creativity

How to apply:

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above positions and can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the requirements, please submit your detailed CV and application letter indicating summary of your key qualifications and expected salary to

careers@biovisionafricatrust.org

The closing date for applications is 9th November 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Biovision Africa Trust is an equal opportunity employer.