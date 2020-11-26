Agriculture Field Officer – (2000008K)

Description

Equity Group Foundation (EGF) is a corporate foundation of Equity Group Holdings Plc. It was created in 2008 to undertake the social investment work of the Bank. It focuses on six critical thematic areas; Agriculture, Education & Leadership Development, Energy & Environment, Entrepreneurship, Financial Education & Inclusion, and Health. Equity Group Foundation (EGF) is seeking additional talent to serve in the role outlined below.

Role Description:

Agriculture Field Officers will act as an integral part of implementing FASRAT Project. The project aims at enhancing access to financial services by building financial education, entrepreneurship capacities of 60,000 farmers and 5,000 SMEs. The field officer will be responsible in recruitment, and supporting the project target beneficiaries by implementing different interventions across the regions.

Recruit farmers and SMEs with financial access as per the project targets.

On-board project beneficiaries to digital platform access markets, financial services and training contents.

Implement project interventions to ensure that the project beneficiaries can access financial services.

Train farmers in crop, animal production, financial education and other areas per the training needs assessment.

Represent Equity Group Foundation in the area of agriculture / Development Programme to other Equity staff and local partners.

Qualifications

University degree in Agriculture, Agribusiness, development studies or related fields and a preference for related course

3-5years experience in implementation of agriculture projects

Solid knowledge and understanding of the Agriculture value cha//8in in Kenya

Good knowledge and understanding of financial services for agriculture sector in Kenya.

Good understanding of crop and livestock husbandry in the entire production cycle.

Hardworking, result oriented with social skills for initiating and managing relationships with project partners and stakeholder.

Excellent communication skills, both writing and verbal

Flexible to adjust to work schedules and priorities to meet deadlines, multitask assignments and work in a dynamic environment

