A KEMRI –CCR Clinical Trials Research Project based in Thika is currently conducting clinical trials and is looking for a motivated individual to fill in the following position:

Field Officer Intern (One position) -To be based in Nairobi

 Purpose

The purpose of the internship is to support recruitment and retention activities for a research Clinic team.

Responsibilities 

  • Work with support from the clinic team to lead in activities aimed at maintaining high retention of study participants.
  • Conduct outreach activities in order to maintain high retention of study
  • Attend and participate in trainings, team/staff meetings, and other events as
  • Bring to the study teams’ attention any problems, challenges, observed in study activities
  • Perform other duties as assigned or required.

Education and Professional Training

 Diploma in Counseling, Social work, Nursing or Clinical Medicine from a recognized Institution

Competencies

  • Basic counseling
  • Basic IT and social media skills

Terms of Engagement:

 Appointment in the Internship program will be for 6 months. This may be extended for another 6 months depending on performance.

Please Note:

  • A stipend will be provided
  • Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover

Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application together with their detailed CV to the recruitment officer through e-mail: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org no later than 25th November, 2020.

 KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

 Only those shortlisted will be contacted.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply