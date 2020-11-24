A KEMRI –CCR Clinical Trials Research Project based in Thika is currently conducting clinical trials and is looking for a motivated individual to fill in the following position:
Field Officer Intern (One position) -To be based in Nairobi
Purpose
The purpose of the internship is to support recruitment and retention activities for a research Clinic team.
Responsibilities
- Work with support from the clinic team to lead in activities aimed at maintaining high retention of study participants.
- Conduct outreach activities in order to maintain high retention of study
- Attend and participate in trainings, team/staff meetings, and other events as
- Bring to the study teams’ attention any problems, challenges, observed in study activities
- Perform other duties as assigned or required.
Education and Professional Training
Diploma in Counseling, Social work, Nursing or Clinical Medicine from a recognized Institution
Competencies
- Basic counseling
- Basic IT and social media skills
Terms of Engagement:
Appointment in the Internship program will be for 6 months. This may be extended for another 6 months depending on performance.
Please Note:
- A stipend will be provided
- Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover
Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application together with their detailed CV to the recruitment officer through e-mail: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org no later than 25th November, 2020.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.
Only those shortlisted will be contacted.