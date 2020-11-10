Position: Field Officer Intern (One position)
Location: Nairobi
A stipend will be provided.
Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover
Terms of Engagement: Appointment in the Internship program will be for 6 months.
This may be extended for another 6 months depending on performance.
Job description
A KEMRI –CCR Clinical Trials Research Project based in Thika is currently conducting clinical trials and is looking for a motivated individual to fill in the following position. The purpose of the internship is to support recruitment and retention activities for a research Clinic team.
Responsibilities
- Work with support from the clinic team to lead in activities aimed at maintaining high retention of study participants.
- Conduct outreach activities in order to maintain high retention of study participants.
- Attend and participate in trainings, team/staff meetings, and other events as needed.
- Bring to the study teams’ attention any problems, challenges, observed in study activities
- Perform other duties as assigned or required.
Qualifications
- Diploma in Counseling, Social work, Nursing or Clinical Medicine from a recognized Institution
- Basic counseling
- Basic IT and social media skills
How to apply
Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application together with their detailed CV to the recruitment officer through e-mail: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org no later than 25th November, 2020.
Kemri is an equal opportunity employer commited to diversity; persons with disability, women, youth and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply. Kemri does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment process including application, interview and processing of offer letter. If asked for a fee, report such request immediately.
Only those shortlisted will be contacted.