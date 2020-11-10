Position: Field Officer Intern (One position)

Location: Nairobi

A stipend will be provided.

Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover

Terms of Engagement: Appointment in the Internship program will be for 6 months.

This may be extended for another 6 months depending on performance.

Job description

A KEMRI –CCR Clinical Trials Research Project based in Thika is currently conducting clinical trials and is looking for a motivated individual to fill in the following position. The purpose of the internship is to support recruitment and retention activities for a research Clinic team.

Responsibilities

Work with support from the clinic team to lead in activities aimed at maintaining high retention of study participants.

Conduct outreach activities in order to maintain high retention of study participants.

Attend and participate in trainings, team/staff meetings, and other events as needed.

Bring to the study teams’ attention any problems, challenges, observed in study activities

Perform other duties as assigned or required.

Qualifications

Diploma in Counseling, Social work, Nursing or Clinical Medicine from a recognized Institution

Basic counseling

Basic IT and social media skills

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application together with their detailed CV to the recruitment officer through e-mail: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org no later than 25th November, 2020.

Kemri is an equal opportunity employer commited to diversity; persons with disability, women, youth and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply. Kemri does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment process including application, interview and processing of offer letter. If asked for a fee, report such request immediately.

Only those shortlisted will be contacted.