Position: Field Officer Intern (One position)

Location: Nairobi

A stipend will be provided.

Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover

Terms of Engagement: Appointment in the Internship program will be for 6 months.

This may be extended for another 6 months depending on performance.

Job description

A KEMRI –CCR Clinical Trials Research Project based in Thika is currently conducting clinical trials and is looking for a motivated individual to fill in the following position. The purpose of the internship is to support recruitment and retention activities for a research Clinic team.

Responsibilities

  • Work with support from the clinic team to lead in activities aimed at maintaining high retention of study participants.
  • Conduct outreach activities in order to maintain high retention of study participants.
  • Attend and participate in trainings, team/staff meetings, and other events as needed.
  • Bring to the study teams’ attention any problems, challenges, observed in study activities
  • Perform other duties as assigned or required.

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Counseling, Social work, Nursing or Clinical Medicine from a recognized Institution
  • Basic counseling
  • Basic IT and social media skills

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application together with their detailed CV to the recruitment officer through e-mail: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org no later than 25th November, 2020.

Kemri is an equal opportunity employer commited to diversity; persons with disability, women, youth and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply. Kemri does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment process including application, interview and processing of offer letter. If asked for a fee, report such request immediately.

Only those shortlisted will be contacted.

