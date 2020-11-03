African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC)

Vacancy Announcement: Qualitative Field Interviewers in Samburu

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led research institution committed to generating an Africa-owned body of evidence to inform decision making for an effective and sustainable response to the most critical challenges facing the continent.

APHRC is based in Nairobi (Kenya) with offices in Senegal and carries out its work in over 30 Sub-Saharan African Countries.

The Center’s vision is to transform lives in Africa through research, while its mission is to generate evidence, strengthen research capacity, and engage policy to inform action on population health and well-being.

The APHRC invites applications for Qualitative Field Interviewers in its NAWIRI Project.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Recruit participants or households who meet the eligibility criteria

Conduct participant and group discussions interviews on all recruited study participants

Write and submit comprehensive notes of the interviews

Assist the research team in other project-related activities

Minimum Qualifications:

A Bachelor’s degree in Public Health or related field

Be fluent in English, Kiswahili and Samburu (verbal and written)

Have experience in conducting qualitative interviews

Experience in conducting visual methodologies will be an added advantage

Proficient in Microsoft office applications

Ability to use audio recorders to collect data

Resident of Samburu Sub-Counties (Samburu Central, Samburu East and Samburu North)

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their application documents by November 16, 2020 to: cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email “Qualitative Field Interviewer -Samburu”.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Application documents should include:

1. Cover letter

2. CV with contact details of three referees

3. Copy of National ID

4. Copies of your academic certificates and relevant testimonials

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of persons at risk.