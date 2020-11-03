African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC)

Vacancy Announcement: Quantitative Field Interviewers – Turkana

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led research institution committed to generating an Africa-owned body of evidence to inform decision making for an effective and sustainable response to the most critical challenges facing the continent.

APHRC is based in Nairobi (Kenya) with offices in Senegal and carries out its work in over 30 Sub-Saharan African Countries.

The Center’s vision is to transform lives in Africa through research, while its mission is to generate evidence, strengthen research capacity, and engage policy to inform action on population health and well-being.

The APHRC invites applications for Quantitative Field Interviewers in its NAWIRI Project.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Identify households and recruit participants who meet the eligibility criteria

Conduct quantitative data collection according to the assigned households

Complete, edit and submit all assigned interviews for cross-checking and verification by the team leader on a daily basis

Fill in daily progress reports/timesheets

Participate in weekly team meetings

Assist the research team in other project-related activities

Minimum Qualifications:

Have completed secondary education and possess a minimum grade C Plain in KCSE

Have proven experience in quantitative data collection

Proficient in Microsoft office applications

Have experience in using electronic data capture methods like digital recorders and survey CTO or open data kit(ODK)

Resident of Turkana Sub-Counties (Turkana Central and Loima, Turkana North and Kibish, Turkana West, South and East)

Fluent in Turkana, English and Kiswahili (verbal and written).

Be prepared to work full time on the project for the duration of the study

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their application documents by November 16, 2020 to: cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email “Quantitative Field Interviewer-Turkana”.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Application documents should include:

1. Cover letter

2. CV with contact details of three referees

3. Copy of National ID

4. Copies of your academic certificates and relevant testimonials

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of persons at risk.