African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC)

Vacancy Announcement: Qualitative Field Interviewers for the PATH-ECD Project

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led research institution committed to generating an Africa-owned body of evidence to inform decision making for an effective and sustainable response to the most critical challenges facing the continent.

APHRC is based in Nairobi (Kenya) with offices in Senegal and carries out its work in over 30 Sub-Saharan African Countries.

The Center’s vision is to transform lives in Africa through research, while its mission is to generate evidence, strengthen research capacity, and engage policy to inform action on population health and well-being.

The APHRC invites applications for Qualitative Field Interviewers in its PATH-ECD Project.

Duties & Responsibilities

1. Conduct participant interviews and group discussions

2. Write comprehensive notes during interviews

3. Fill in progress reports/timesheets

4. Assist the research team in other project-related activities

Minimum Qualifications

1. A first degree in Early childhood development (ECD) or Health related field

2. Be a resident of Bondo, Siaya County

3. Proficiency in Microsoft packages (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel)

4. Have proven experience and skills in qualitative research work

5. Ability to facilitate interviews and group discussions in English, Kiswahili and Dholuo

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications including a cover letter and CV with contacts of three referees and by November 13th, 2020 to: cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email.

Qualitative Field Interviewer – PATH-ECD Project and your residence.

Female applicants who meet the qualifications are encouraged to apply.

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of persons at risk.