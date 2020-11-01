African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC)

Vacancy Announcement: Quantitative Field Interviewers for the Parenting Empowerment Project

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led research institution committed to generating an Africa-owned body of evidence to inform decision making for an effective and sustainable response to the most critical challenges facing the continent.

APHRC is based in Nairobi (Kenya) with offices in Senegal and carries out its work in over 30 Sub-Saharan African Countries.

The Center’s vision is to transform lives in Africa through research, while its mission is to generate evidence, strengthen research capacity, and engage policy to inform action on population health and well-being.

The APHRC invites applications for Quantitative Field Interviewers in its Parenting Empowerment Project.

The main aim of this project is to evaluate the effectiveness of a community-based parenting empowerment program to improve nurturing care of young children in Nyanza, Kenya

Duties & Responsibilities

1. Conduct interviews on all recruited study participants

2. Complete, edit and submit all assigned interviews for cross-checking and verification by the supervisor on a daily basis

3. Keep updated records and databases of assigned work

4. Regularly file reports on project activities

5. Review the collected data to ensure all questions are completed prior to online submission

6. Data collection progress report writing

7. Meet the team leader on a regular basis to submit progress updates

8. Follow-up with participants for missing responses or correct any inaccurate responses

9. Any other task assigned by the supervisor, project manager and principal investigator

Minimum Qualifications

1. Have completed secondary education and possess a minimum grade C Plain in KCSE

2. Must be a resident of Nyando sub-County preferably from Awasi

3. Have proven experience in quantitative data collection

4. Fluent in English, Kiswahili and Dholuo (verbal and written)

5. Be prepared to work full time on the project for the duration of the study

6. Have experience in using electronic data capture methods like electronic digital recorders and survey CTO or open data kit (ODK)

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications including a cover letter and CV with contacts of three referees by November 13, 2020 to: cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email “Quantitative Field Interviewer – Parenting Empowerment Project and your residence.

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of persons at risk.