Vacancy Announcement: Quantitative Field Interviewers

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa-based international research institute committed to conducting high quality and policy relevant multi-disciplinary research.

Our research addresses important development issues and challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa in areas such as education, population, health, aging, urbanization and wellbeing.

Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action, engage with policy makers in the region to disseminate our research findings, influence policy decisions, and improve the quality of life in Africa

The APHRC seeks to recruit Quantitative Field Interviewers to work in the Health and Systems for Health (HSH) Unit within the Research Division for the “Surveillance and Epidemiological Evaluation of COVID-19 in Kenya (SEECK)” project.

Duties and Responsibilities

Mobilizing study participants

Consenting participants

Conducting interviews

Ensuring that quality data is entered and participating in resolving queries as they arise

Qualifications

1. Should have completed secondary education and possess a minimum grade C Plain in KCSE

2. Be a resident of Nairobi, preferably from Viwandani and Korogocho

3. Have proven experience in data collection using electronic data capture methods

4. Proficient in English and Kiswahili languages (verbal and written)

5. Excellent communication, interpersonal and report writing skills

6. Training in any health-related course is an added advantage

How to Apply

Potential candidates are invited to submit a cover letter together with a CV containing contact details of three referees.

Applications should be submitted as attachments via e-mail to cvs@flexi-personnel.com by 4th December, 2020.

Please indicate ‘Quantitative Field Interviewer_SEECK_Nov2020’ on the subject line of the email.

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please Note: applicants are not required to make any payments to anyone during any stage of the recruitment process.

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of persons at risk.