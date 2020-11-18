Wednesday, 18 November 2020 – Controversial radio presenter and well-known feminist, Annitah Raey, has quit her job at Hot 96 FM, a radio station owned by Royal Media Services.

Annitah said that resigning from her toxic job was among the best decisions that she has ever made in life.

She revealed that her job was becoming unbearable and slowly pushing her towards suicide.

“So I resigned. Best decision I have made in my 30 years…

Toxic bosses is something I need to talk about…

When someone pushes you to suicide..

Takes away the joy of life..

Makes you hate a job that gave you joy…

Then being silent about it is empowering that person..

I might not change anything but I will encourage anyone who has has toxic boss” she tweeted.

Anittah said that radio will always remain her first love but at the moment, she has decided to choose herself over any job that will take away her joy.

Radio will always Be the Love of My Life

I have never ever ranted about my personal life online..

I have never ranted about my work either.. Am not about to start today

But I have learned to choose myself above any job because if I died today then someone will replace me tomorrow.. I choose my sanity.

I have so many messages. Thanks for the love. I appreciate the hate, And I also appreciate the advice.. I will still do that video.. Most people are worried I will ruin future employment.. I have never lied I won’t start today…I will talk about toxic bosses” she added.

Annitah has worked at Hot 96 FM for two years.

She previously worked with Ghetto Radio, Milele FM and Radio Jambo.

