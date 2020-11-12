Thursday, 12 November 2020 – Flashy Zimbabwean male socialite and businessman, Genius Kadungure, popularly known as Ginimbi, had planned his burial before he perished in a grisly road accident last weekend while in the company of his friends.

The 36-year-old was cruising in his Rolls Royce while drunk when it hit a tree and burst into flames, killing him and his friends on the spot.

Ginimbi’s eldest sister, Juliet Kadungure, has revealed that her brother had made burial plans before he died.

Speaking to one of the largest newspapers in Zimbabwe, Juliet said that her wealthy brother had instructed his family not to bury him in a hurry when he dies.

“He always reminded us of how he wanted his funeral to be conducted. In fact, he had a plan and always said ‘ndiri big’, so make sure at my funeral, you do not hurriedly bury me,” Juliet said.

According to Ginimbi’s wish, all people who will attend his burial that is slated for November 14th must be dressed in white attires.

Ginimbi’s used to rock white attires during lavish parties that he used to host and he wants the same to happen during his burial.

“Take time, planning for it. Check my requirements well and one of the things is that I want everyone who will be at my funeral to be dressed in all white, no matter who. Please, make sure you emphasize that, remember, I am an all-white guy. The all-white should be on the day of burial,” her sister revealed.

Juliet further revealed that Ginimbi had instructed them to wait for all his foreign friends to arrive at his burial and if they fail to arrive on time, the burial should be postponed.

“He would say: ‘make sure you get in touch with my other friends abroad and wait for them to come,” said Juliet.

The deceased socialite will be buried in his lavish mansion as he wished to.

