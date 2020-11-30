Monday, 30 November 2020 – Leaders of a notorious criminal gang from Nakuru called Watizedi have been exposed by an undercover cop, following the increase in crime in the area.

According to a popular killer cop, the gang is behind violent robbery incidences in Nakuru.

The ring leader of the gang is a no-nonsense guy called Allan alias Macho, who kills easily when provoked.

The second in command is Rogers alias Madawa.

Rogers is alleged to have killed a crippled boy at the Kivumbini area recently.

The other gang leaders are identified as Bukachi alias Papaa and Wasese alias Jaluo Sugu.

The notorious thugs were given less than 12 hrs to surrender.

See their photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST