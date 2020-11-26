Thursday, 26 November 2020 – A group of notorious women who have been drugging and robbing men in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD), have been exposed.

According to a source, the women went to a wine and spirits shop in downtown Nairobi and drugged the owner, before walking away with an unknown amount of money.

Further reports indicate that the three women had earlier been recorded on CCTV drugging another wines and spirits operator.

They were arrested and freed under unclear circumstances.

The women mainly target wines and spirits shops.

Business owners have been urged to be on high alert when they spot these three women.

See their photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST