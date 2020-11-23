Vacant Position: Executive Assistant to the Managing Director

Department: Finance Department

Reports To: Head of HR & Managing Director

Location: Head Office

Gross Salary: 60k – 85k

Our client is a leading outdoor advertising company in the East and Central Africa Regions.

They seek to recruit an Executive Assistant who will serve as the primary point of contact for all matters pertaining to the Managing Director.

The ideal individual should have the ability to exercise good judgment in a variety of situations and have the ability to multitask.

Responsibilities

Managing an extremely active calendar of appointments.

Composing and preparing correspondence that is confidential.

Arranging complex and detailed travel plans, itineraries, and agendas; and

Compiling documents for travel-related meetings.

Plans, coordinates and ensures the MD’s schedule is followed and respected.

Researches, prioritizes, and follows up on incoming issues and concerns addressed to the MD, including those of a sensitive or confidential nature.

Provides a bridge for smooth communication between the MD’s office and internal departments; demonstrating leadership to maintain credibility, trust and support with senior management staff.

Works closely and effectively with the MD to keep him well informed of upcoming commitments and responsibilities, following up appropriately.

Successfully completes critical aspects of deliverables with a hands-on approach, including drafting acknowledgement letters, personal correspondence, and other tasks that facilitate the MD’s ability to effectively lead the company.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Administration, or the equivalent;

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role.

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) and Adobe Acrobat

Strong organizational skills that reflect ability to perform multiple tasks seamlessly with excellent attention to detail.

Very strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships with stakeholders, including staff, board members, external partners and donors.

Demonstrated proactive approaches to problem-solving with strong decision-making capability.

Highly resourceful team-player, with the ability to also be extremely effective independently.

Proven ability to handle confidential information with discretion, be adaptable to various competing demands, and demonstrate the highest level of customer/client service and response.

Demonstrated ability to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines in a fast paced environment.

Forward looking thinker, who actively seeks opportunities and proposes solutions.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title Executive Assistant to the Managing Director on the email subject (vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke) on or before 26th November 2020

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.