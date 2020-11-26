EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT II (RE-ADVERTISEMENT)

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit an executive assistant to support the Deputy Director General – Integrated Sciences to effectively and efficiently achieve in his role.

ILRI works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock. It is the only one of 15 CGIAR research centres dedicated entirely to animal agriculture research for the developing world. Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa.

Responsibilities

Executive Management

Provide quality and high level confidential secretarial support

Facilitate effective utilization of the DDG’s time, through identifying priority matters

Assist the DDG with decision making through:

Conducting research on assigned topics, drawing on information from across the institute and elsewhere

Maintenance and retrieval of information

Initiating responses on urgent matters in his absence when appropriate

Drafting concise written information

Collation of information and preparation of reports for presentation by the DDG at IMC and Board meetings

Efficient and timely dissemination of information across the unit and other units/programs in the institute

Following up on outstanding matters and providing feedback

Administrative Support

Effective planning and coordination of meetings (from one on one meetings to large group meetings such as IRMC)

Provision of background information and pre-meeting documents

Take part in meetings and produce minutes/action points from each meeting

Travel management

Arrange mission travel and accommodation for the DDG

Prepare travel expense reports

Budget management

Prepare and monitor annual budget for the office of the DDG

Project and initiative management

Manage or engage in projects/initiatives that are a top priority to the DDG

Engage in task forces solving a specific problem or create materials needed for the DDG’s activities

Manage small grants and consultancy contracts under the DDG’s budget

Relationship management

Build effective communications and working relations with all relevant colleagues and other stakeholders

In addition the post-holder will stay abreast of the work of ILRI in general and the Integrated Sciences Directorate in particular and have a full understanding of its core business and the DDG-IS’s role as well as having the flexibility to complete other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Master’s degree in business, public administration, or a related degree

At least 5 years of experience in positions that is highly relevant to the Executive Assistant’s role

Demonstrate proficiency in using Microsoft Office Suite/Internet skills

Demonstrate ability to create and manipulate spread sheets and databases

Demonstrate working knowledge of office methods and practices including filing, proofreading, formatting and basic report

Flexibility to react to real time under very short deadlines

Strong intuition and ability to anticipate the DDG-IS’s needs and to develop actions and timelines even in the absence of explicit instructions

How to Apply

This position is at job level HG 14 and open to Kenyan nationals only. The position is a 3-year contract, renewable subject to satisfactory performance and availability of funding. ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes; pension, medical and other insurances

Applicants should send a cover letter and CV explaining their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by clicking on the “Apply Now” tab above before 04 December 2020. The position title and reference number REF: EA/11/2020 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.

We thank all applicants for their interest in working for ILRI. Due to the volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ILRI does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing or training). ILRI also does not concern itself with information on applicants’ bank accounts.

To find out more about ILRI visit our websites at http://www.ilri.org

ILRI is an equal opportunity employer.