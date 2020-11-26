EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT II (RE-ADVERTISEMENT)
The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit an executive assistant to support the Deputy Director General – Integrated Sciences to effectively and efficiently achieve in his role.
ILRI works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock. It is the only one of 15 CGIAR research centres dedicated entirely to animal agriculture research for the developing world. Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa.
Responsibilities
Executive Management
- Provide quality and high level confidential secretarial support
- Facilitate effective utilization of the DDG’s time, through identifying priority matters
- Assist the DDG with decision making through:
- Conducting research on assigned topics, drawing on information from across the institute and elsewhere
- Maintenance and retrieval of information
- Initiating responses on urgent matters in his absence when appropriate
- Drafting concise written information
- Collation of information and preparation of reports for presentation by the DDG at IMC and Board meetings
- Efficient and timely dissemination of information across the unit and other units/programs in the institute
- Following up on outstanding matters and providing feedback
Administrative Support
- Effective planning and coordination of meetings (from one on one meetings to large group meetings such as IRMC)
- Provision of background information and pre-meeting documents
- Take part in meetings and produce minutes/action points from each meeting
Travel management
- Arrange mission travel and accommodation for the DDG
- Prepare travel expense reports
Budget management
- Prepare and monitor annual budget for the office of the DDG
Project and initiative management
- Manage or engage in projects/initiatives that are a top priority to the DDG
- Engage in task forces solving a specific problem or create materials needed for the DDG’s activities
- Manage small grants and consultancy contracts under the DDG’s budget
Relationship management
- Build effective communications and working relations with all relevant colleagues and other stakeholders
In addition the post-holder will stay abreast of the work of ILRI in general and the Integrated Sciences Directorate in particular and have a full understanding of its core business and the DDG-IS’s role as well as having the flexibility to complete other duties as assigned.
Qualifications
- Master’s degree in business, public administration, or a related degree
- At least 5 years of experience in positions that is highly relevant to the Executive Assistant’s role
- Demonstrate proficiency in using Microsoft Office Suite/Internet skills
- Demonstrate ability to create and manipulate spread sheets and databases
- Demonstrate working knowledge of office methods and practices including filing, proofreading, formatting and basic report
- Flexibility to react to real time under very short deadlines
- Strong intuition and ability to anticipate the DDG-IS’s needs and to develop actions and timelines even in the absence of explicit instructions
How to Apply
This position is at job level HG 14 and open to Kenyan nationals only. The position is a 3-year contract, renewable subject to satisfactory performance and availability of funding. ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes; pension, medical and other insurances
Applicants should send a cover letter and CV explaining their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by clicking on the “Apply Now” tab above before 04 December 2020. The position title and reference number REF: EA/11/2020 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.
We thank all applicants for their interest in working for ILRI. Due to the volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
ILRI does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing or training). ILRI also does not concern itself with information on applicants’ bank accounts.
To find out more about ILRI visit our websites at http://www.ilri.org
ILRI is an equal opportunity employer.