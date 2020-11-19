Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic individual for an Executive Assistant position for one of our clients.

Job Purpose: Responsible for administrative support to the MDs office handling clerical tasks and prioritizing correspondence, allowing the MD to focus on decision-making and higher-level responsibilities.

Also serves as link between the office of the MD and the rest of the staff, contributing to better organization, planning and effectiveness.

Serve as the primary direct administrative contact of the MDs office and liaise with internal and external stakeholders, on a range of specified issues;

Design and manage an issues-tracking system (log) to ensure client requests are followed through to completion/resolution;

Coordinate complex scheduling and extensive calendar management, as well as management of content and flow of information to the office of the MD;

Book appointments and prevent calendar or appointment conflicts, plan meetings and take detailed minutes;

Process and respond promptly to incoming communications (post, telephone, fax, email, face to face), accurate message taking, copying and distributing information as necessary;

Develop and maintain a filing system for the MDs office;

Make travel arrangements, such as booking flights, cars and make hotel/restaurant reservations;

Submit and reconcile expense reports and handle basic bookkeeping tasks;

File and retrieve corporate records, documents and reports;

Conduct commissioned research activities for the MD and Board;

Help in preparing for meetings;

Use various software e.g. word processing, spreadsheets and presentation, draft/edit letters/memos and prepare reports;

Greet and provide general support to visitors of the company offices;

Maintain polite and professional communication via phone, e-mail and mail;

Handle administrative requests and queries from other senior managers;

Academic Qualification:

Relevant Diploma or full professional qualifications i.e. Business Administration, Secretarial Studies etc.;

Relevant Bachelor’s degree an added advantage;

Functional Skills

A proactive approach to problem-solving with strong decision-making skills;

Demonstrated interpersonal skills in building and sustaining relationships with a particular focus on the integration as well as being a part of a team;

Previous similar experience in a reputable organization;

Strong understanding of business management and industry knowledge;

Comfortable with computers and general office tasks;

Ability to treat confidential information with appropriate discretion;

Multi-tasking with an upbeat attitude

Behavioural Competencies / Attributes:

Timely submission of daily, weekly and monthly reports to the Managing Director;

Attention to details, analytical, planning and organizing skills;

Must be able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced quickly changing environment;

High levels oral, written and negotiation skills;

Demonstrates high levels of integrity;

Ability to work long and strenuous hours;

Quality work output, contributes to team success, initiating action, applied learning;

Ability to act as gatekeeper and escalate relevant information to MD as and when necessary;

Independent judgment and initiative;

Professional, polite, attentive while also being accurate;

Work Experience:

8 years’ experience in a similar position

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 20th November 2020.

Clearly indicate the job title.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.