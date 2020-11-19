Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic individual for an Executive Assistant position for one of our clients.

Job Purpose: Responsible for administrative support to the MDs office handling clerical tasks and prioritizing correspondence, allowing the MD to focus on decision-making and higher-level responsibilities.

  • Also serves as link between the office of the MD and the rest of the staff, contributing to better organization, planning and effectiveness.
  • Serve as the primary direct administrative contact of the MDs office and liaise with internal and external stakeholders, on a range of specified issues;
  • Design and manage an issues-tracking system (log) to ensure client requests are followed through to completion/resolution;
  • Coordinate complex scheduling and extensive calendar management, as well as management of content and flow of information to the office of the MD;
  • Book appointments and prevent calendar or appointment conflicts, plan meetings and take detailed minutes;
  • Process and respond promptly to incoming communications (post, telephone, fax, email, face to face), accurate message taking, copying and distributing information as necessary;
  • Develop and maintain a filing system for the MDs office;
  • Make travel arrangements, such as booking flights, cars and make hotel/restaurant reservations;
  • Submit and reconcile expense reports and handle basic bookkeeping tasks;
  • File and retrieve corporate records, documents and reports;
  • Conduct commissioned research activities for the MD and Board;
  • Help in preparing for meetings;
  • Use various software e.g. word processing, spreadsheets and presentation, draft/edit letters/memos and prepare reports;
  • Greet and provide general support to visitors of the company offices;
  • Maintain polite and professional communication via phone, e-mail and mail;
  • Handle administrative requests and queries from other senior managers;

Academic Qualification:

  • Relevant Diploma or full professional qualifications i.e. Business Administration, Secretarial Studies etc.;
  • Relevant Bachelor’s degree an added advantage;

Functional Skills

  • A proactive approach to problem-solving with strong decision-making skills;
  • Demonstrated interpersonal skills in building and sustaining relationships with a particular focus on the integration as well as being a part of a team;
  • Previous similar experience in a reputable organization;
  • Strong understanding of business management and industry knowledge;
  • Comfortable with computers and general office tasks;
  • Ability to treat confidential information with appropriate discretion;
  • Multi-tasking with an upbeat attitude

Behavioural Competencies / Attributes:

  • Timely submission of daily, weekly and monthly reports to the Managing Director;
  • Attention to details, analytical, planning and organizing skills;
  • Must be able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced quickly changing environment;
  • High levels oral, written and negotiation skills;
  • Demonstrates high levels of integrity;
  • Ability to work long and strenuous hours;
  • Quality work output, contributes to team success, initiating action, applied learning;
  • Ability to act as gatekeeper and escalate relevant information to MD as and when necessary;
  • Independent judgment and initiative;
  • Professional, polite, attentive while also being accurate;

Work Experience:

  • 8 years’ experience in a similar position

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 20th November 2020.

Clearly indicate the job title.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

