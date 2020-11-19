Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic individual for an Executive Assistant position for one of our clients.
Job Purpose: Responsible for administrative support to the MDs office handling clerical tasks and prioritizing correspondence, allowing the MD to focus on decision-making and higher-level responsibilities.
- Also serves as link between the office of the MD and the rest of the staff, contributing to better organization, planning and effectiveness.
- Serve as the primary direct administrative contact of the MDs office and liaise with internal and external stakeholders, on a range of specified issues;
- Design and manage an issues-tracking system (log) to ensure client requests are followed through to completion/resolution;
- Coordinate complex scheduling and extensive calendar management, as well as management of content and flow of information to the office of the MD;
- Book appointments and prevent calendar or appointment conflicts, plan meetings and take detailed minutes;
- Process and respond promptly to incoming communications (post, telephone, fax, email, face to face), accurate message taking, copying and distributing information as necessary;
- Develop and maintain a filing system for the MDs office;
- Make travel arrangements, such as booking flights, cars and make hotel/restaurant reservations;
- Submit and reconcile expense reports and handle basic bookkeeping tasks;
- File and retrieve corporate records, documents and reports;
- Conduct commissioned research activities for the MD and Board;
- Help in preparing for meetings;
- Use various software e.g. word processing, spreadsheets and presentation, draft/edit letters/memos and prepare reports;
- Greet and provide general support to visitors of the company offices;
- Maintain polite and professional communication via phone, e-mail and mail;
- Handle administrative requests and queries from other senior managers;
Academic Qualification:
- Relevant Diploma or full professional qualifications i.e. Business Administration, Secretarial Studies etc.;
- Relevant Bachelor’s degree an added advantage;
Functional Skills
- A proactive approach to problem-solving with strong decision-making skills;
- Demonstrated interpersonal skills in building and sustaining relationships with a particular focus on the integration as well as being a part of a team;
- Previous similar experience in a reputable organization;
- Strong understanding of business management and industry knowledge;
- Comfortable with computers and general office tasks;
- Ability to treat confidential information with appropriate discretion;
- Multi-tasking with an upbeat attitude
Behavioural Competencies / Attributes:
- Timely submission of daily, weekly and monthly reports to the Managing Director;
- Attention to details, analytical, planning and organizing skills;
- Must be able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced quickly changing environment;
- High levels oral, written and negotiation skills;
- Demonstrates high levels of integrity;
- Ability to work long and strenuous hours;
- Quality work output, contributes to team success, initiating action, applied learning;
- Ability to act as gatekeeper and escalate relevant information to MD as and when necessary;
- Independent judgment and initiative;
- Professional, polite, attentive while also being accurate;
Work Experience:
- 8 years’ experience in a similar position
How to Apply
Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 20th November 2020.
Clearly indicate the job title.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.