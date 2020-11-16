Location: Westlands, Nairobi
A leadership advisory firm is recruiting for an Executive Assistant to perform a variety of administrative tasks and support the Managing Director.
Job summary:
Responsible for managing calendars, making travel arrangements, preparing and arranging client meetings. To be successful in this role, you must be well-organized, have great time management skills and be able to act without guidance. Ultimately, you will contribute to the efficiency of the business by providing personalized and timely support to the Managing Director.
Key Responsibilities:
- Act as the point of contact among research executives, the managing director and other external partners
- Manage information flow in a timely and accurate manner
- Manage the Managing Director’s calendars and schedule meetings
- Make and coordinate travel and accommodation arrangements
- Track daily expenses and prepare weekly, monthly or quarterly reports
- Oversee the performance of clerical staff
- Act as an office manager by keeping up with office supply inventory
- Format information for internal and external communication – memos, emails, presentations, reports
- Take minutes during meetings
- Screen and direct phone calls and distribute correspondence
Key Requirements
- Work experience as an Executive Assistant, Personal Assistant or similar role
- Excellent MS Office knowledge
- Outstanding organizational and time management skills
- Familiar with office gadgets and applications (e.g. e-calendars and copy machines)
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills
- Discretion and confidentiality
- Diploma in a Business related course
- Personal Assistant diploma or certification is a plus
How To Apply
Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 20th November 2020
Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH
Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.