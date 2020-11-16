Location: Westlands, Nairobi

A leadership advisory firm is recruiting for an Executive Assistant to perform a variety of administrative tasks and support the Managing Director.

Job summary:

Responsible for managing calendars, making travel arrangements, preparing and arranging client meetings. To be successful in this role, you must be well-organized, have great time management skills and be able to act without guidance. Ultimately, you will contribute to the efficiency of the business by providing personalized and timely support to the Managing Director.

Key Responsibilities:

Act as the point of contact among research executives, the managing director and other external partners

Manage information flow in a timely and accurate manner

Manage the Managing Director’s calendars and schedule meetings

Make and coordinate travel and accommodation arrangements

Track daily expenses and prepare weekly, monthly or quarterly reports

Oversee the performance of clerical staff

Act as an office manager by keeping up with office supply inventory

Format information for internal and external communication – memos, emails, presentations, reports

Take minutes during meetings

Screen and direct phone calls and distribute correspondence

Key Requirements

Work experience as an Executive Assistant, Personal Assistant or similar role

Excellent MS Office knowledge

Outstanding organizational and time management skills

Familiar with office gadgets and applications (e.g. e-calendars and copy machines)

Excellent verbal and written communications skills

Discretion and confidentiality

Diploma in a Business related course

Personal Assistant diploma or certification is a plus

How To Apply

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 20th November 2020

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH

Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.