Tuesday, November 17, 2020 – Eric Omondi surprised his fans today on Instagram by opening up on why he has built up muscles.

Eric has always been a slim guy but of late, he has gained some weight and muscles.

Clearly the comedian has been working out.

But what is his goal?

Omondi shared his journey with his fans and disclosed his secret.

He had to build up muscles after a milk company gave him a challenge to bulk up within seven months and the results are promising.

He said the journey is not coming to an end any time soon because he is determined and he will keep pressing on to the target weight.

