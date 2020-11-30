Monday, 30 November 2020 – Local comedian Eric Omondi has narrated how an embarrassing incident that happened last year during a gig in Kisumu forced him to go to the gym and build muscles.

According to Eric, he was an MC at a sold-out concert in the lakeside city, and after introducing Khaligraph Jones to the stage, the rapper’s microphone malfunctioned.

The comedian shared a video of Khaligraph Jones lifting him like a toddler in front of 3000 fans when he went to hand over another microphone to him.

After that embarrassing incident, he vowed that he must build some muscles.

Omondi, who has undergone massive body transformation in less than one year, bragged that he is the most masculine artist in Kenya right now and dared Khaligraph to try and lift him again if he is a man enough.

Read what he posted on his Instagram page.

Here’s a video of the embarrassing incident.

