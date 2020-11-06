Friday, November 6, 2020 – Police have launched a manhunt for Embakasi North MP James Mwangi Gakuya, who is accused of mercilessly beating a woman in Ngara, Nairobi.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 29, with the woman alleging that the MP beat and threw her out of a guest house.

A police report filed at Parklands Police Station indicated that the woman was asked to seek medical attention after being issued with a P3 form.

The two allegedly differed on a promise the MP was yet to deliver.

The police accused the MP of failing to honour calls to present himself at the police station.

They added that they were yet to arrest him as they did not know his whereabouts nor where he stays.

The woman too failed to provide details of the MPs location and residential home.

“Effecting arrest for the accused has been difficult since his place of abode is unknown even to the complainant.”

“The MP has always promised to present himself,” the papers read.

The second term MP has been in the spotlight for various issues.

In 2018, he was arrested by the Ethics and Anti – Corruption Commission officers who accused him of graft.

