Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – There was drama at Fedha Estate in Embakasi East constituency on Tuesday, after residents chased away area MP, Babu Owino.

According to sources, mayhem started when the ODM MP tried to address the residents over the poor state of roads in the estate.

Unwilling to listen to their MP, irate residents ordered Owino out, saying that they were tired of the many promises the lawmaker had given them since his election in 2017.

Unable to convince them to give him their ears, the youthful legislator was forced to flee the area using his V8 car as the rowdy youths followed.

To survive the scare, Owino was forced to take cover at the gated Nyayo Estate and only left the place later when there was no more security threat.

According to the locals, Babu Owino had promised to rehabilitate the roads but he has not kept his word.

Babu is a close confidant of ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST