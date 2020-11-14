Saturday, November 14, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, has been demoted after he was caught on camera abusing an Education officer in Uasin Gishu County.

In a letter released by the Public Service Commission (PSC) on Friday, Magoha was stripped of powers to carry out human resource functions at his ministry.

The powers were transferred to his junior, Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, in what appears to be a phased approach to boot him out of the sensitive docket.

It is the first time that a Cabinet secretary has faced demotion through PSC without direct reference to his boss — the president.

It is however understood that by the time PSC sat on Wednesday to consider the matter, relevant consultations with Head of Public Service Joseph Kenya had been made.

‘’The commission has withdrawn its powers and functions from Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha and delegated the said powers to PS Belio Kipsang with immediate effect,” reads the circular by PSC Chairman Stephen Kirogo

Sources said even President Uhuru Kenyatta was consulted in demoting Magoha.

