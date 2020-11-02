Monday, 02 November 2020– Blogger Edgar Obare has been arrested and taken to an unknown place by DCI detectives.

Edgar was attending a mention of his case against Governor Joho and Natalie Tewa at Kiambu Law Courts when he was arrested under unclear circumstances.

Edgar’s friend and fellow blogger Xtian Dela raised alarm on his Instagram page and revealed that Obare’s phone was confiscated before he was taken to an unknown place.

Police are refusing to comment on his whereabouts, leaving his friends and family worried.

“His lawyer and family don’t know where Edgar has been taken. The police have refused to say why they have arrested him and where he has been taken,” Xtian Dela said.

Xtian Dela is worried that Edgar might disappear the same way blogger Bogonko Bosire did.

He urged police to let Edgar face the full force of the law in court.

Here’s what Xtian Dela posted to raise alarm after Edgar was arrested and taken to an unknown location.

