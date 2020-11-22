Sunday, November 22, 2020 – Deputy President, William Ruto, is eating life with a big spoon in Dubai, going by the photos that are being posted online by his social media team.

Ruto left the country on Thursday evening for a vacation after literally stopping the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reggae.

BBI is an initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM supremo, Raila Odinga, but on Wednesday, Ruto met the Head of State and this forced the postponement of the signature collection exercise that was slated to start on Thursday.

Uhuru and Ruto agreed to allow more dialogue on the document in order to have a non-contested referendum.

After leaving the country for the ‘City of Gold’, Ruto veered off his official schedule to hang out with celebrity Chef, Nusret Gokce popularly known as Salt Bae.

The Turkish chef who owns Nusr-Et, a chain of steakhouses, could not hide his joy as he served the DP grilled meat.

Taking to his Instagram, the popular chef shared a photo with the second in command but erroneously identified him as Kenya’s president.

“I love Kenya, President of Kenya, William Ruto,” he captioned the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST