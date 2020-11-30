Monday, November 30, 2020 – Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has sensationally claimed that the cost of construction of the Standard Gauge Railway was inflated by 10 percent, to cater for kickbacks for senior state officers and Statehouse cartels.

In 2013, President Uhuru Kenyatta borrowed over Sh 400 billion from China Exim Bank to build the 472-kilometer railway from Mombasa to Nairobi.

The Jubilee Government also borrowed another Sh 150 billion for a second line from Nairobi to Naivasha.

On Sunday, Duale, who was having an interview with Citizen TV, said the project was inflated to cater for kickbacks.

“In the first 5 years of President Kenyatta’s leadership, we succeeded very well.

“The only setback is we put the country in a serious debt level, we were not very careful with borrowing.

“The reason people went to China for loans was because of 10% kickbacks,” he told Citizen TV’s presenter, Sam Gituku.

The Kenyan DAILY POST