Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – 38 people in Thika were yesterday sentenced to three months in prison each for flouting Covid-19 rules.

The suspects pleaded guilty to charges of flouting curfew orders as directed by the Ministry of Health in an attempt to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

In his ruling, Thika Resident Magistrate, Oscar Wanyaga, offered the convicts an alternative to each pay a fine of Ksh5,000.

The group was arrested in different parts of Kiambu County.

Some were arrested for not wearing facemasks and others had contravened curfew hours.

Among the convicts was a woman with a toddler who was pardoned by the judge for the sake of the child.

“I am forgiving you because of your child but I am putting you on a suspended sentence.”

“When you commit another offense within six months, you will be sent to prison,” stated Wanyaga.

This comes even as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) issued a clarification over suspects from Isiolo who had been freed without charges.

Reports had indicated that the ODPP had rejected charge sheets for 24 people arrested flouting Covid-19 containment protocols in Isiolo.

In a statement, the agency clarified that the charge sheets were not rejected but were taken back for amendment as it had not indicated the locations of arrest for the suspects.

