Sunday, November 29, 2020 – Nakuru West MP, Samuel Arama, was involved in a daylight drama after an unidentified lady confronted him and accused him of hatching plans to grab their family property.

A video shared online shows the lady confronting the Member of Parliament, who looked cornered, and questioning him why he wants to grab her father’s property.

The lady is heard saying that Arama is intimidating police using his powerful position.

As the confrontation continued, the shameless MP accused the lady of lacking respect and slapped her before grabbing the phone that she was using to record him.

Arama is a well-known land grabber in Nakuru and its environs.

He has in the past been charged in court over land grabbing.

Watch the dramatic video.

