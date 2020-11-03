Tuesday, 03 November 2020 – The Internet has erupted after a man from Kiambu wrote a letter to the church, demanding reimbursement of the money that he contributed in form of tithes and offerings for more than two decades.

The man who is identified as Dishon Kinyanjui, is demanding a total of Ksh 58,000 from Revival Ministries Church in Lower Kabete.

He claims that he gave the money after being brainwashed.

The pastor threatened him that he will go to hell if he fails to give tithe and offerings to the church, prompting him to do as ordered.

He wants his money by the end of this month or else, he will seek legal redress.

This is the letter he wrote to the church demanding to be given back his money.

