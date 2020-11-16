Monday, November 16, 2020 – Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, on Saturday wished the earth would open up and swallow him after he was heckled and forced out of a wedding ceremony for opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Trouble ensued shortly after the lawmaker was given a chance to address the crowd but used the chance to poke holes into the recently launched report.

The former Majority Leader in the National Assembly’s remarks agitated supporters of Garissa Governor, Ali Korane, who shouted him down, forcing him to cut short his speech and leave the venue.

While making his speech, Duale claimed the implementation process of the BBI report had been marred by deception.

“What are all these campaigns for? BBI will just cost Kenyans billions of shillings that could be channeled towards the Big Four agenda. Raila will not give us a script and a time plan on how the referendum road map will be,” he said

He also accused ODM party leader , Raila Odinga, of forcing a referendum on Kenyans yet it was the prerogative of every citizen to read the report and determine its fate without coercion.

