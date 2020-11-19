Thursday, November 19, 2020 – The burial of Matungu MP, the late Justus Murunga, has been suspended by a Milimani Court.

This comes after a woman filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the burial until she is heard.

The court granted Agnes Wangui Wambiri her wish and stated that it will decide the fate of the burial ceremony once the case filed is determined.

Milimani Principal Magistrate, Agnes Makau, further barred Lee Funeral Home from releasing the remains of the late MP.

Makau also directed Wambiri to serve her respondents, Murunga’s widows, Christabel Murunga and Grace Murunga, with a notice indicating that the case would be mentioned on Thursday, November 26.

Wambiri, through her lawyer Danstan Omari, argued that she had been in a relationship with the MP for seven years and that they have two children.

“I first met the deceased in 2012, when he was a supervisor at the Embakasi Ranch while I was a businesswoman engaged in vending of beverages and snacks within the sewerage area, Ruai,” reads an affidavit.

The MP succumbed to Covid-19 last Saturday at the St Mary’s Hospital in Mumias, Kakamega County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST