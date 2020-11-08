Sunday, November 8, 2020 – Former Nairobi Woman Representative, Rachael Shebesh has revealed the amount of money she was paid by former Nairobi Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero after he slapped her in 2016.

While addressing a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting in Kiambu county on Saturday, Shebesh disclosed that she was paid Sh 30 million by Kidero after she agreed to settle the matter out of court.

“Do you know me or you’ve just been hearing from me? Former governor Evans Kidero paid me 30 million for having slapped me a thing that has never happened in my life,” She said.

Shebesh spoke in that tone after some youths tried to heckle her while campaigning for the BBI in the vote-rich county.

“I will talk about BBI, I will talk about president Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto and Raila Odinga without fear. So just be ready.” Toughh talking Shebesh noted.

She told the residents that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga want to leave a united nation but some people were out to scuttle the President’s efforts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST