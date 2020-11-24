Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto‘s lieutenants have slammed the Directorate of Criminal Investigation(DCI) boss, George Kinoti, for attempting to revive International Criminal Court(ICC) cases facing President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto.

Commenting on social media on Monday, Ruto’s allies described Kinoti as a political gun for hire being used to rescue the dying Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and fuel ethnic tensions in Rift Valley ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika accused Kinoti of inciting communities and raising tension in the country by trying to reopen old cases.

She warned the State against using security organs to commit crimes out of political desperation.

“When you see their hatchet Man Kinoti trying to raise tensions and incite communities against each other you know they are desperate! Hope they don’t kill people, burn houses to justify Kinoti’s statements,” she tweeted adding that Kenyans should live in peace

Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, termed the move shameful and desperation from Kieleweke, adding that Kinoti will not succeed where the Kenya National Human Rights Commission and the Commission of Inquiry on Post-Election Violence (CIPEV), which was chaired by retired Judge Philip Waki, failed.

“Very shameful of Kinoti to weave his unending political tales using victims of 2007 PEV.

“He cannot claim to have the capacity to do a better job than KNHRC and Waki commission,” he said.

Kinoti has vowed to revive the 2007-08 post-election cases and ensure all the perpetrators are brought to justice.

