Friday, November 27, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s close associates have vowed to lead a no campaign against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, if President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, refuse to allow further amendments to the document.

Speaking on Thursday, former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, said Uhuru and Raila must allow the report to be amended to reduce the number of MPs.

“We have no option other than rallying Kenyans to reject the bill which seeks to serve the interests of just two people,” Muthama said.

Muthama, who is Ruto’s point man in Ukambani, insisted that unless a window of consensus is reopened to thrash out some of the radical proposals which would overburden Kenyans, promoters should be certain of a ‘NO’ card.

“If they won’t bring the bill back for consensus, then we will have no option than to rally Kenyans to reject it. It is either there is consensus or we shall reject the bill,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST