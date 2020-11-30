Monday, November 30, 2020 – A section of MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto have thrown their weight behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document that was launched last week in Nairobi.

The change of heart by the politicians came just hours after Ruto took to social media to highlight major wins for his camp in the proposed amendments.

Nakuru Town East MP, David Gikaria, Martha Wangari (Gilgil), Njoro’s Charity Kathambi and Kimani Kuria of Molo, were among the leaders who attended the signature collection launch in Nakuru town, an event presided over by Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya.

Mr. Gikaria said the proposed constitutional changes will address loopholes that have in the past allowed for injustices in the country.

“Election petitions will be resolved within 30 days, an extension on the current 14 days. This will provide enough time for the courts to interrogate evidence presented and make informed decisions,” said Gikaria.

Wangari said the proposed changes are a win for women seeking leadership positions. “We are happy now that nomination slots will go to women who vied and not based on connections with leaders. We are also happy that CDF and Ward Fund are now provided for in the law which was why we earlier rejected the document before,” said Wangari.

Mr. Kimani, a close ally of the Deputy President, said he fully backs the proposed changes, adding that contentious issues will be addressed in Parliament.

The Kenyan DAILY POST